ANGELUS APATRIDA: Zweiter Song 'Indoctrinate' vom neuen Album veröffentlicht

Die spanische Thrash-Metal-Band ANGELUS APATRIDA hat eine neue Single inklusive Video namens 'Indoctrinate' veröffentlicht. Es ist die zweite Auskopplung aus dem siebenten Album "Angelus Apatrida", welches am 05.02.2021 via Century Media erscheinen wird. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Band sagt zum Song: "When your new album is written and recorded during a global pandemic, you might expect some side effects on it. 'Indoctrinate" is the opening track of "Angelus Apatrida" and it’s probably the angriest song we ever composed! It reflects a mix of all feelings experienced throughout this past year and also how people were being radicalized via stupid extremist populism within society. There is no place for racism, fascism, homophobia or any other act of intolerance or bigotry in Rock music. Actually, there is no place for any of it in a civilized, democratic society. And it’s our responsibility to face it and not to look the other way. This is hostile music for hostile times."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Indoctrinate (05:39)

2. Bleed The Crown (04:26)

3. The Age Of Disinformation (04:42)

4. Rise Or Fall (03:36)

5. Childhood's End (03:49)

6. Disposable Liberty (04:21)

7. We Stand Alone (04:11)

8. Through The Glass (05:41)

9. Empire Of Shame (04:17)

10. Into The Well (05:47)

