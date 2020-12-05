ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: Erste Single 'My Promise' veröffentlicht

Am 26.02.2021 veröffentlicht ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN ihr Solo-Album mit dem Titel "The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest". Das Werk wird via InsideOut Music erscheinen. Daraus hat die Musikerin mit 'My Promise' die erste Single veröffentlicht.



Die Sängerin sagt zum Song: "I wrote 'My Promise' when I imagined what life after divorce would really entail. The lyrics deal with a determination to fight for love. The song starts off with an acoustic Arabo-Spanish Gypsy vibe and gradually builds towards a euphoric ending. Ruud Peeters wrote a hauntingly melancholic string arrangement. We shot the video in Radio Royaal, one of my favourite restaurants in my hometown Eindhoven and it shows a few defining moments in a relationship, represented by different couples."



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Agape

02. Hurricane

03. My Promise

04. I Saw A Car

05. The Soul Knows

06. The End

07. Keep It Simple

08. Lo And Behold

09. Losing You

10. Survive

11. Love You Like I Love You

