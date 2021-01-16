ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: Neue Single 'Hurricane' veröffentlicht

Am 26.02.2021 veröffentlicht ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN ihr Solo-Album mit dem Titel "The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest". Das Werk wird via InsideOut Music erscheinen. Nachdem daraus im Dezember das Stück 'My Promise' erschien, folgt nun mit 'Hurricane' die zweite Single.



Die Musikerin sagt zum neuen Track: "For the new album I wrote a lot of songs filled with messages of love and heartache, but I also went on a more propulsive journey, with darker storytelling. The percussive opening groove of 'Hurricane' is maintained until a slightly ominous middle section. The track closes with heavy drums and a glorious trumpet solo."

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Agape

02. Hurricane

03. My Promise

04. I Saw A Car

05. The Soul Knows

06. The End

07. Keep It Simple

08. Lo And Behold

09. Losing You

10. Survive

11. Love You Like I Love You