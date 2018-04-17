ANTHRAX lässt die Indianer los
17.04.2018 | 16:59
Am 27.04.2018 veröffentlicht ANTHRAX "Kings Among Scotland", einen Live-Mitschnitt des Konzerts der "Among The Living"-Tour. Das Konzert wird als Doppel-CD, Doppel-DVD sowie als 3-LP-Box erhältlich sein. Als Vorgeschmack hat ANTHRAX jetzt einen Auszug aus der DVD in Form des Songs 'Indians' herausgebracht.
Wir wünschen euch viel Spaß mit 'Indians'!
