ARCHITECTS veröffentlichen neues Video 'Dead Butterflies'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlichen die Jungs von ARCHITECTS am 26.02.2021 via Epitpah das neue Album "For Those That Wish To Exist". Nun wurde mit Track 'Dead Butterflies' ein neuer Song inklusive Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZmjG3wuUes

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Do You Dream Of Armageddon?

02. Black Lungs

03. Giving Blood

04. Discourse Is Dead

05. Dead Butterflies

06. An Ordinary Extinction

07. Impermanence (feat Winston McCall of PARKWAY DRIVE)

08. Flight Without Feathers

09. Little Wonder (feat. Mike Kerr of ROYAL BLOOD)

10. Animals

11. Libertine

12. Goliath (feat. Simon Neil of BIFFY CLYRO)

13. Demi God

14. Meteor

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe