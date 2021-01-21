ARCHITECTS veröffentlichen neues Video 'Dead Butterflies'!
Kommentieren
Wie berichtet, veröffentlichen die Jungs von ARCHITECTS am 26.02.2021 via Epitpah das neue Album "For Those That Wish To Exist". Nun wurde mit Track 'Dead Butterflies' ein neuer Song inklusive Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZmjG3wuUes
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Do You Dream Of Armageddon?
02. Black Lungs
03. Giving Blood
04. Discourse Is Dead
05. Dead Butterflies
06. An Ordinary Extinction
07. Impermanence (feat Winston McCall of PARKWAY DRIVE)
08. Flight Without Feathers
09. Little Wonder (feat. Mike Kerr of ROYAL BLOOD)
10. Animals
11. Libertine
12. Goliath (feat. Simon Neil of BIFFY CLYRO)
13. Demi God
14. Meteor
15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- architects dead butterflies for those that wish to exist neues album 2021
0 Kommentare