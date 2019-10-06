ARTILLERY-Gitarrist Morten Stützer ist verstorben

Morten Stützer, Gitarrist und Gründungsmitglied der dänischen Thrasher ARTILLERY - und Bruder von Michael Stützer - ist am 02.10.2019 im Alter von nur 57 Jahren im Kreise seiner Familie verstorben. Die Band möchte trotz des schweren Verlustes und der großen Trauer weitermachen und ARTILLERY im Geiste und als Ode an Morten Stützer weiterführen.

Unser Mitgefühl gilt der Familie, den Angehörigen und Bandkameraden.



Ruhe in Frieden, Morten.

Nachfolgend das Statement der Band im Originalwortlaut:

Dear loyal friends and fans

It is with a heavy heart, a great deal of shock and a lot of disbelief that we have inform you that founding member, friend - and brother, Morten Stützer, no longer is with us. He passed away at the way-too-early age of 57 on the evening of October 2nd. He was surrounded by his family.



We are absolutely devastated. Morten’s contributions to the band has been invaluable. Besides his incredible musicianship, Morten’s knowledge on so many aspects of life as well as his witty way of being will be so sorely missed.

One thing that is not to forgotten however, is the legacy that Morten has left behind in this world.



Morten’s contributions and work in music has brought so much joy and entertainment to so many people throughout the world - and will continue to do so for generations to come. In this fact, we find a great deal of comfort.

Needless to say, this will NOT be the end of ARTILLERY. In Morten’s spirit, and as an ode to Morten, Artillery will soldier on.



Morten will be missed, but never forgotten.

Good bye, Morten.

Quelle: Band via Facebook