ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS (feat. FEAR FACTORYs Burton C. Bell) kündigt zweites Album an

Hinter ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS verbirgt sich u.a. der FEAR FACTORY-Sänger Burton C. Bell, der es hier allerdings um einiges ruhiger angehen lässt, als mit seiner Hauptband. Mit "Apocrypha" wurde nun das zweite Album für den 09.10.2020 via Dissonance Productions angekündigt. Zum neuen Track 'Ghost Heart' kann man sich hier bereits ein Video ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3iur98eQEY

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Ghost Heart

02. The End Is Always The Beginning

03. Apocrypha

04. A Wolf Interlude

05. Honorée

06. Stormcrow

07. Cygnus Aeon

08. Key To The Cosmos

09. Bells Of Perdition

10. Wanderers

11. Sign Your Name

