ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS (feat. FEAR FACTORYs Burton C. Bell) kündigt zweites Album an
Hinter ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS verbirgt sich u.a. der FEAR FACTORY-Sänger Burton C. Bell, der es hier allerdings um einiges ruhiger angehen lässt, als mit seiner Hauptband. Mit "Apocrypha" wurde nun das zweite Album für den 09.10.2020 via Dissonance Productions angekündigt. Zum neuen Track 'Ghost Heart' kann man sich hier bereits ein Video ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3iur98eQEY
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Ghost Heart
02. The End Is Always The Beginning
03. Apocrypha
04. A Wolf Interlude
05. Honorée
06. Stormcrow
07. Cygnus Aeon
08. Key To The Cosmos
09. Bells Of Perdition
10. Wanderers
11. Sign Your Name
