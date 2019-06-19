BLACKSTAR REPUBLIC: Neues Album im Anmarsch
19.06.2019 | 22:47
Am kommenden Freitag, dem 28.06. erscheint das neue Album "Humanatti" der Industrialband BLACKSTAR REPUBLIC aus Texas. Die Gruppe hat Cover und Trackliste bekanntgegeben sowie zu 'Nuclear Hollywood' ein Video bei YouTube hochgeladen.
1. Humanatti
2. Dead Man Walking
3. Nuclear Hollywood (Apocalyptic Mix)
4. Desensitized
5. She’s the Devil
6. Animalistic
7. Xciter (Featuring Steve Page von RIVETHEAD)
8. Shell-Shocked
