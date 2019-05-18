BLACK STAR RIDERS: Neues Album kommt im September!

Das neuste Werk der BLACK STAR RIDERS heißt “Another State Of Grace” und wird am 6. September via Nuclear Blast erscheinen.



Der Titeltrack wurde als Single ausgekoppelt und kann in der NB Releases Playlist auf Spotify und Apple Music angehört werden. Als Download ist der Song 'Another State Of Grace' hier zu erwerben.





Das Album wird auf CD, Black und Picture Vinyl, als limitiertes Boxset und limitiertes hellgrünes Vinyl erhältlich sein. Die kompletten Tracklisten für alle Formate sind wie folgt:



CD:

1.Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

2. Another State Of Grace

3. Ain’t The End Of The World

4. Underneath The Afterglow

5. Soldier In The Ghetto

6.Why Do You Love Your Guns?

7. Standing In The Line Of Fire

8. What Will It Take?

9. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

10. Poisoned Heart



Limited Edition Box Set

Limited Digipack CD

1.Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

2. Another State Of Grace

3. Ain’t The End Of The World

4. Underneath The Afterglow

5. Soldier In The Ghetto

6.Why Do You Love Your Guns?

7. Standing In The Line Of Fire

8. What Will It Take?

9. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

10. Poisoned Heart

11.Candidate For Heartbreak (bonus track)

Limited Gold Coloured Vinyl

Side A:

1.Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

2. Another State Of Grace

3. Ain’t The End Of The World

4. Underneath The Afterglow

5. Soldier In The Ghetto

Side B:

1 Why Do You Love Your Guns?

2. Standing In The Line Of Fire

3. What Will It Take?

4. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

5. Poisoned Heart

+ Hip Flask, Poster, Photocard



Das Album “Another State Of Grace” kann man bereits im Nuclear Blast Shop vorbestellen.

