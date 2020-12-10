BLOODKILL: Lyrik-Video zum Song 'For I Am The Messiah' erschienen

Die indische Trash-Metal-Band BLOODKILL hat ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'For I Am The Messiah' veröffentlicht. Zu finden ist der Song auf dem neuen Album "Throne Of Control". Dies wird am 19.01.2021 erscheinen.



Zum veröffentlichten Track sagt die Band: "'For I am the Messiah' talks about the narcissists proclaiming to be the godmen and saviours who manipulate the vulnerable masses under the guise of the greater good. Times change and so do messiahs, but what remains unchanged is the "Throne Of Control"".

