CAMBION: Zweite Single 'Eiton Euclarion' veröffentlicht

Das international besetzte Death-Metal-Projekt CAMBION hat mit 'Eiton Euclarion' den zweiten Track aus seinem Debütalbum "Conflagrate The Celestial Refugium" veröffentlicht. Es wird am 26.03.2021 via Lavadome Productions erscheinen. Die Band besteht aus Thorben Rathje (Gitarre), Rich Osmond (Gesang, Bass) und Ex-HATE ETERNAL-Drummer Chason Westmoreland.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium

2. Vae Victis

3. Cambion

4. Cities of Brass

5. Eiton Euclarion

6. Impact Steel

7. Fatalitism

8. Obscuratio

