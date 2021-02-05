CAMBION liefert Details zum Debütalbum
05.02.2021 | 16:26
"Conflagrate The Celestial Refugium" schimpft sich das Debütalbum der Death Metal-Band CAMBION. Es wird am 26.03.2021 via Lavadome Productions veröffentlicht. CAMBION besteht aus Thorben Rathje (Gitarre), Rich Osmond (Gesang, Bass) und Ex HATE ETERNAL-Drummer Chason Westmoreland
Vom Titel ‚Cities Of Brass‘ gibt es bereits eine Hörprobe.
Tracklist:
1. Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium
2. Vae Victis
3. Cambion
4. Cities of Brass
5. Eiton Euclarion
6. Impact Steel
7. Fatalitism
8. Obscuratio
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Frank Wilkens
- Tags:
- cambion death metal
