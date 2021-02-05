CAMBION liefert Details zum Debütalbum

"Conflagrate The Celestial Refugium" schimpft sich das Debütalbum der Death Metal-Band CAMBION. Es wird am 26.03.2021 via Lavadome Productions veröffentlicht. CAMBION besteht aus Thorben Rathje (Gitarre), Rich Osmond (Gesang, Bass) und Ex HATE ETERNAL-Drummer Chason Westmoreland

Vom Titel ‚Cities Of Brass‘ gibt es bereits eine Hörprobe.





Tracklist:

1. Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium



2. Vae Victis



3. Cambion



4. Cities of Brass



5. Eiton Euclarion



6. Impact Steel



7. Fatalitism



8. Obscuratio