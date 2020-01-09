CASPIAN: Neuen Song 'Circles On Circles' vom neuen Album veröffentlicht

Die Instrumentalrocker von CASPIAN haben mit 'Circles On Circles' eine weitere Single aus ihrem neuen Album "On Circles" veröffentlicht. Das Werk wird am 24. Januar 2020 via Triple Crown Records/The Orchard in Deutschland erscheinen. Die Besonderheit an diesem Song ist, dass es einer der wenigen Stücke der Band ist, wo gesungen wird.



Philip Jamieson (Gitarre, Keyboard) sagt dazu: "I did discover however that the decision to keep going anyways and move through the swirling circles of gray is more often than not a softer, more gentle and ultimately tender acknowledgment than I was always led to believe. What we did musically for this song is an ode to that realization and felt like the appropriate closing statement for a record that tried its hardest to cover a familiar spectrum of emotions, including endings, which can be gentle too."

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Wildblood

02. Flowers of Light

03. Nostalgist (feat. Kyle Durfey)

04. Divison Blues

05. Onsra

06. Collapser

07. Ishmael

08. Circles on Circles