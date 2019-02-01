CRADLE OF FILTH mit exklusiven

Die britischen Black Metaller CRADLE OF FILTH haben eine Reihe exklusiver "Cruelty And The Beast" Shows angekündigt. 21 Jahr nach Veröffentlichung wird das Album bei diesen Konzerten erstmals in voller Länge aufgeführt.



Als Special Guests sind die deutschen Black/Death Senkrechtstarter THE SPIRIT mit dabei.



CRADLE OF FILTH

Lustmord and Tourgasm - Cruelty And The Beast Exclusive Shows 2019

Special Guest: THE SPIRIT



24.04. D Karlsruhe - Substage

25.04. F Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

26.04. CH Pratteln - Z7

27.04. I Parma - Campus Industry

29.04. PL Warsaw - Progresja

30.04. SK Bratislava - MMC

28./29.06. NL Dokkum - Dokk’em Open Air *

14.-17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze *

*nur CRADLE OF FILTH