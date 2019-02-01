CRADLE OF FILTH mit exklusiven "Cruelty And The Beast" Shows
Die britischen Black Metaller CRADLE OF FILTH haben eine Reihe exklusiver "Cruelty And The Beast" Shows angekündigt. 21 Jahr nach Veröffentlichung wird das Album bei diesen Konzerten erstmals in voller Länge aufgeführt.
Als Special Guests sind die deutschen Black/Death Senkrechtstarter THE SPIRIT mit dabei.
CRADLE OF FILTH
Lustmord and Tourgasm - Cruelty And The Beast Exclusive Shows 2019
Special Guest: THE SPIRIT
24.04. D Karlsruhe - Substage
25.04. F Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
26.04. CH Pratteln - Z7
27.04. I Parma - Campus Industry
29.04. PL Warsaw - Progresja
30.04. SK Bratislava - MMC
28./29.06. NL Dokkum - Dokk’em Open Air *
14.-17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze *
*nur CRADLE OF FILTH
