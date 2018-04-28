DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT veröffentlicht

Am 22.09.2017 spielte THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT im Rahmen des altertümlichen römischen Theaters Plovdiv in Bulgarien ein besonderes Konzert im einzigartigem Ambiente, gefeiert wurde unter anderem 20 Jahre "Ocean Machine". Die Show kommt nun in unsere Wohnzimmer, denn am 06.07.2018 wird "Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv" als 3 CD/ 2 DVD/Blu-ray/Blu-ray Art-Book/3 CD + DVD veröffentlicht.

Die Tracklist:

"By Request" with Orchestra:



01. Truth

02. Stormbending

03. Om

04. Failure

05. By Your Command

06. Gaia

07. Deadhead

08. Canada

09. Bad Devil

10. Higher

11. A Simple Lullaby

12. Deep Peace



"Ocean Machine":



01. Seventh Wave

02. Life

03. Night

04. Hide Nowhere

05. Sister

06. 3 A.M.

07. Voices In The Fan

08. Greetings

09. Regulator

10. Funeral

11. Bastard

12. The Death Of Music

13. Things Beyond Things

