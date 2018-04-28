DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT veröffentlicht "Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv"
Am 22.09.2017 spielte THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT im Rahmen des altertümlichen römischen Theaters Plovdiv in Bulgarien ein besonderes Konzert im einzigartigem Ambiente, gefeiert wurde unter anderem 20 Jahre "Ocean Machine". Die Show kommt nun in unsere Wohnzimmer, denn am 06.07.2018 wird "Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv" als 3 CD/ 2 DVD/Blu-ray/Blu-ray Art-Book/3 CD + DVD veröffentlicht.
Die Tracklist:
"By Request" with Orchestra:
01. Truth
02. Stormbending
03. Om
04. Failure
05. By Your Command
06. Gaia
07. Deadhead
08. Canada
09. Bad Devil
10. Higher
11. A Simple Lullaby
12. Deep Peace
"Ocean Machine":
01. Seventh Wave
02. Life
03. Night
04. Hide Nowhere
05. Sister
06. 3 A.M.
07. Voices In The Fan
08. Greetings
09. Regulator
10. Funeral
11. Bastard
12. The Death Of Music
13. Things Beyond Things
