DEWOLFF: Neues Album im Januar, neues Video online!

Das 2007 gegründetee niederländische Psychedelic- und Bluesrock-Trio DEWOLFF hat sich für ihr kommendens Album etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen lassen. Bei der Produktion ihres siebten Studioalbums "Tascam Tapes" haben Gitarrist und Sänger Pablo van den Poel, sein Bruder Luka (Schlagzeug) und Robin Piso (Keyboards, Bass) das Vintage-Konzept jetzt auf die Spitze getrieben: Nach dem Motto "Recorded on the road for less than 50 dollars, but sounding like a million bucks!" entstanden die "Tascam Tapes" mit minimalen Mitteln auf einem antiqiuerten portablen Vierspur-Rekorder namens Tascam Porta Two aus den 1980er-Jahren.

Einen Vorgeschmack liefert das neue Video zu dem Stück 'Blood Meridian I'

Von Pablo gibt es folgende Statements zur Single und zum Video:

"The riff for ‘Blood Meridian I’ was written on the first day of the French tour, but the Tascam recorder had broken down. “One of the belts had broken and eventually we replaced it with an elastic rubber band. Just so you know: that’s an acoustic guitar rippin’ through your speakers! The verse was written in the van somewhere in Germany. The lyrics are inspired by a Cormac McCarthy book of the same name, about a group of low life outlaws on a vicious killing spree hunting down Native Americans. Not even ghosts will survive to tell the tales of this band."



"The plan for the video was conceived on the day it was shot: we were shooting a promo shoot with Satellite June in front of our amazing new backdrop by Realfunwow when we figured this setting would make a great music video! Satellite June shot it and Pablo edited it and here it is for y’all to see!"

Weiter aktuell, das offizielle Video zu 'It Ain’t Easy', hier zu sehen:





Eine Mini-Rockumentary zur Entstehung des Albums ist bereits jetzt hier online zu sehen:

Die "Tascam Tapes" erscheinen am 10. Januar 2020 auf CD, digital, als LP mit beigelegtem Download-Code, sowie als Musikcassette bei der Mascot Label Group.

Live kann man DEWOLFF 2020 bei folgenden Terminen sehen:

JAN 11: NL - Amsterdam, Paradiso

FEB 20: ES - Madrid, Sala Caracol

FEB 21: ES - Zaragoza, Sala Lopez

FEB 22: ES - Barcelona, La Nau

FEB 29: BE - Brüssel, AB

MAR 10: AT - Graz, PPC

MAR 12: AT - Wien, Chelsea

MAR 13: DE - München, Backstage

MAR 14: DE - Dresden, Beatpol

MAR 15: DE - Berlin, Musik & Frieden

MAR 17: DE - Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich

MAR 18: DE - Hannover, Indiego Glocksee

MAR 19: DE - Köln, Stadtgarten

MAR 20: DE - Frankfurt, Das Bett

MAR 21: DE – Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

