DREAMSLAVE: Tracklist zum neuen Album "Rest In Phantasy" veröffentlicht
Die französiche Metal-Band DREAMSLAVE hat die Tracklist zum neuen Album veröffentlicht.
Sie liest sich so:
01. Join The Phantasy (Ouverture)
02. The Dark Crusade
03. Masquerade
04. End Of Innocence
05. Voices Of The Depths (Interlude)
06. Torments
07. Doomsday
08. Wishes Of Revenge
09. Angel Requiem (Feat. Najib Maftah)
10. Pirate's Anthem
11. The Vinland Saga
12. Eternitears
Das Debüt trägt den Namen "Rest In Phantasy" und wird am 21.06.2019 via Massacre Records erscheinen.
Najib Maftah (STOLEN MEMORIES) ist als Gastsänger zu hören.
