DREAMSLAVE: Tracklist zum neuen Album

Die französiche Metal-Band DREAMSLAVE hat die Tracklist zum neuen Album veröffentlicht.



Sie liest sich so:

01. Join The Phantasy (Ouverture)

02. The Dark Crusade

03. Masquerade

04. End Of Innocence

05. Voices Of The Depths (Interlude)

06. Torments

07. Doomsday

08. Wishes Of Revenge

09. Angel Requiem (Feat. Najib Maftah)

10. Pirate's Anthem

11. The Vinland Saga

12. Eternitears



Das Debüt trägt den Namen "Rest In Phantasy" und wird am 21.06.2019 via Massacre Records erscheinen.



Najib Maftah (STOLEN MEMORIES) ist als Gastsänger zu hören.

