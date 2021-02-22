EPHEMERALD: Debütalbum

Die finnische Death-Metal-Band EPHEMERALD hat am 19.02.2021 via Inverse Records ihr Debütwerk "Between The Glimpses Of Hope" veröffentlicht. Bei Bandcamp kann man das Material testen und auch bestellen.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Grand Creation

2. I Bear Fire

3. Servant

4. Lost

5. All There Is

6. Reborn

7. No Fall Is Too Deep

8. Till the Sea Swallows Us Whole

9. Into the Endless

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: ephemerald between the glimpses of hope debuetalbum inverse records