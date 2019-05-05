FIRESPAWN meldet sich mit 'Hunter' zurück

Mit 'Hunter' präsentiert die schwedische Death-Metal-Band FIRESPAWN eine weitere Single aus dem kommenden Studioalbum "Abominate" (07.06.2019).

Die Band dazu: "The Hunter is a perfect example of what I mean when I say that Firespawn always thinks outside the box and always aiming to evolve. It is Death Metal but it’s no way near traditional Death Metal, it’s Firespawn!"