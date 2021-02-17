FUATH: Veröffentlichung des neues Album

Die schottische Black Metal Band wird in einem Monat ihr zweites Album unter die Leute bringen. Nachdem es davon bereits letzten Monat die Single 'Prophecies' vorab zu Hören gab, wurde gestern vom Label Season of Mist eine weitere Single namens 'Into The Forest Of Shadows' online gestellt.

