FÉLETH: 'Swan Song' vom neuen Album veröffentlicht

Die norwegische Death-Metal-Band FÉLETH wird am 22. Mai via DeadPop Records ihr neues Album "Depravity" veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun mit 'Swan Song' ein neues Stück herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Ember (4:12)

2. Hollow Words (3:26)

3. Ravenous (4:11)

4. Arise (4:18)

5. Dissolution (4:12)

6. Pestilence (4:42)

7. Pale Tongue (5:48)

8. Swan Song (4:48)