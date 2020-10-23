HATEBREED mit zweiter Single 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)'!
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht HATEBREED am 27.11.2020 via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Weight Of The False Self". Nach dem Titeltrack folgt nun die zweite Single namens 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)', zu der man hier das offizielle Video anschauen kann:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgEPyvpUDdg
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
02. Let Them All Rot
03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)
04. Weight Of The False Self
05. Cling To Life
06. A Stroke Of Red
07. Dig Your Way Out
08. This I Earned
09. Wings Of The Vulture
10. The Herd Will Scatter
11. From Gold To Gray
12. Invoking Dominance
