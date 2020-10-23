HATEBREED mit zweiter Single 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht HATEBREED am 27.11.2020 via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Weight Of The False Self". Nach dem Titeltrack folgt nun die zweite Single namens 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)', zu der man hier das offizielle Video anschauen kann:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgEPyvpUDdg

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

02. Let Them All Rot

03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)

04. Weight Of The False Self

05. Cling To Life

06. A Stroke Of Red

07. Dig Your Way Out

08. This I Earned

09. Wings Of The Vulture

10. The Herd Will Scatter

11. From Gold To Gray

12. Invoking Dominance