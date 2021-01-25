HRAFNGRÍMR: Neue Single 'Fylgja' wurde heute veröffentlicht

HRAFNGRÍMR wurde im März 2020 von Mattjö Haussy gegründet, nachdem er die Band SKÁLD verlassen hatte. Das neue Project aus Paris gehört zum Genre Neo Norse. Die Band hat heute ihre neue Single 'Fylgja' veröffentlicht. Die Band selbst sagt hierzu: "It is both a call to our inner savage child and to the beast that follows and looks after us."

