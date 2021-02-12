ILLUSORY: Erste Single 'Besetting Sins' veröffentlicht

Das Metal-Sextett ILLUSORY aus Griechenland hat mit 'Besetting Sins' die erste Single vom neuen Album "Crimson Wreath" veröffentlicht. Das Werk soll im Mai via Rockshots Records erscheinen.



Die Band sagt dazu: "This is the opening track of the album and also our first single off the "Crimson Wreath" Album. A very heavy song with fast guitar gallops, an Eastern flavor, a melodic chorus, and a progressive twin guitar melody in the middle of the song. It speaks about religion and especially about Seven Deadly Sins."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Besetting Sins (5:01)

2. Acedia (2:11)

3. Crimson Wreath (6:35)

4. Immortal No (4:25)

5. All Shall Fade (1:51)

6. All Blood Red (5:48)

7. The Voice Inside Me (1:28)

8. S.T. Forsaken (8:08)

9. Ashes To Dust (5:51)

10. A Poem I Couldn’t Rhyme (4:22)

An Opus Of Loss And Sorrow:

11. Pedestal I: Past Forever Last (6:07)

12. Pedestal II: The Isle Of Shadows (9:08)

13. Pedestal III: Agony’s Last (6:53)

14. Fortress Of Sadness (10:04)

