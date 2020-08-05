INCANTATION: Neues Album mit Dämonenhexenduett
05.08.2020 | 18:46
Die Death Metal Band ist beim Extremmusiklabel Relapse Records unter Vertrag. Am 21.08.2020 wird es mit "Sect of Vile Divinities" ein neues Album geben.
im Stück zu 'Entrails Of The Hag Queen' gibt es eine schick grauslige Hexe, die Dämonen erweckt und dann im Verbund wird noch weiter Unappetitliches angestellt.
