INFLABITAN: Neuer Song 'Symbols' veröffentlicht

Das norwegische Ein-Mann-Musikprojekt INFLABITAN hat den neuen Song 'Symbols' veröffentlicht. Er stammt vom Debtüalbum "Intrinsic", welches am 26.02.2021 via Soulseller Records erscheinen wird. Eine Vinyl-Version folgt ab dem 07.05.2021. Bereits im vergangenen Dezember erschien der Track 'Mental Radiation Fix'.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Mental Radiation Fix

2. Avanti Cristo

3. Crown Of Horns

4. Egocide

5. Divine Prostitution

6. Introvert Vile Domain

7. Symbols

8. The Evil Mainframe

9. The Great Surrender

10. Children Of The Damned

