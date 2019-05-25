JORN hat ein neues Live-Video

Das Lied 'StormCrow' von seinem Album "The Duke" ist in einem offiziellen Live-Video seit ein paar Tagen online: Youtube.

Warum machen der Bub und sein Label das? Natürlich um auf das Livealbum "Live On Death Road" hinzuweisen, das am 14. Juni über Frontiers Records als Deluxe-Pack mit Doppel-CD mit DVD und als erscheinen wird. Hier ist die Trackliste der Deluxe-Edition:

CD1

1. My Road

2. Bring Heavy Rock To The Land

3. Life On Death Road

4. Blacksong

5. World Gone Mad

6. Stormcrow

7. Sunset Station

8. Ride Like The Wind

9. Out To Every Nation



CD2

1. Shot In The Dark

2. Walking On Water

3. Traveller

4. Rock And Roll Angel

5. The Mob Rules

6. Rainbow In The Dark

7. Lonely Are The Brave



DVD:

1. My Road

2. Bring Heavy Rock To The Land

3. Life On Death Road

4. Blacksong

5. World Gone Mad

6. Stormcrow

7. Sunset Station

8. Ride Like The Wind

9. Out To Every Nation

10. Walking On Water

11. Traveller

12. Rock And Roll Angel

13. Man Of The 80’S

14. The Mob Rules

15. Rainbow In The Dark

16. Lonely Are The Brave



Line-Up:

Jorn Lande: lead vocals

Tore Moren: guitar

Alessandro Del Vecchio: Keyboards

Sid Ringsby: Bass

Beata Polak: Drums

Francesco Jovino: Drums