JORN hat ein neues Live-Video
Das Lied 'StormCrow' von seinem Album "The Duke" ist in einem offiziellen Live-Video seit ein paar Tagen online: Youtube.
Warum machen der Bub und sein Label das? Natürlich um auf das Livealbum "Live On Death Road" hinzuweisen, das am 14. Juni über Frontiers Records als Deluxe-Pack mit Doppel-CD mit DVD und als erscheinen wird. Hier ist die Trackliste der Deluxe-Edition:
CD1
1. My Road
2. Bring Heavy Rock To The Land
3. Life On Death Road
4. Blacksong
5. World Gone Mad
6. Stormcrow
7. Sunset Station
8. Ride Like The Wind
9. Out To Every Nation
CD2
1. Shot In The Dark
2. Walking On Water
3. Traveller
4. Rock And Roll Angel
5. The Mob Rules
6. Rainbow In The Dark
7. Lonely Are The Brave
DVD:
1. My Road
2. Bring Heavy Rock To The Land
3. Life On Death Road
4. Blacksong
5. World Gone Mad
6. Stormcrow
7. Sunset Station
8. Ride Like The Wind
9. Out To Every Nation
10. Walking On Water
11. Traveller
12. Rock And Roll Angel
13. Man Of The 80’S
14. The Mob Rules
15. Rainbow In The Dark
16. Lonely Are The Brave
Line-Up:
Jorn Lande: lead vocals
Tore Moren: guitar
Alessandro Del Vecchio: Keyboards
Sid Ringsby: Bass
Beata Polak: Drums
Francesco Jovino: Drums
