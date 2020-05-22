JUNKOWL: Neue Single 'Quarantine Us All' am Start
Am 05.06.2020 wird die in Montreal beheimatete Hardcore-Band JUNKOWL ihr Debütalbum "Making Out With My Death" veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band mit 'Quarantine Us All' die zweite Single herausgebracht.
Jesse Frechette sagt dazu: "Most of my lyrics are about past regrets or self-destructive behaviour. Kind of indulging in negative thoughts and emotions. A lot of them were written while I was wasted. I like to think that the next album will have a much different lyrical theme but hey, old habits die hard."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Snakecharmer
2. Quarantine Us All (2:27)
3. Shake Me
4. Dead Hooker (4:40)
5. Little Scum (4:54)
6. Crawling Up My Feet (3:46)
7. Sickness Lives
8. Relapse (3:39
9. Straitjacket
10. 10,000 Vultures
