JUNKOWL mit Playthrough
Kommentieren
17.07.2020 | 22:28
Zu 'Snakecharmer' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Making Out With My Death" hat die kanadische Hardcore-Truppe JUNKOWL bei YouTube ein Drum-Playthrough online gestellt.
Zu 'Snakecharmer' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Making Out With My Death" hat die kanadische Hardcore-Truppe JUNKOWL bei YouTube ein Drum-Playthrough online gestellt.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- junkowl snakecharmer making out with my death playthrough
0 Kommentare