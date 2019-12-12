KAAMOS WARRIORS: Doppel-Single 'Kuura & Horros' veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
12.12.2019 | 22:25
Die finnische Dark-Metal-Band KAAMOS WARRIORS hat am 12.12.2019 via Inverse Records die Doppel-Single 'Kuura & Horros' veröffentlicht.
Die finnische Dark-Metal-Band KAAMOS WARRIORS hat am 12.12.2019 via Inverse Records die Doppel-Single 'Kuura & Horros' veröffentlicht.
Neben dem Song 'Kuura & Horros' beinhaltet die Veröffentlichung einen weiteren Song namens 'Chaos & Mayhem II'.
Die Band sagt dazu: ""Kuura & Horros -single captures the raw beauty of the icy North and introduces some new elements of the Kaamos Warriors including Jani's clean vocals."
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- kaamos warriors kuura horros chaos and mayhem ii inverse records
0 Kommentare