KAAMOS WARRIORS: Doppel-Single 'Kuura & Horros' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Dark-Metal-Band KAAMOS WARRIORS hat am 12.12.2019 via Inverse Records die Doppel-Single 'Kuura & Horros' veröffentlicht.

Neben dem Song 'Kuura & Horros' beinhaltet die Veröffentlichung einen weiteren Song namens 'Chaos & Mayhem II'.



Die Band sagt dazu: ""Kuura & Horros -single captures the raw beauty of the icy North and introduces some new elements of the Kaamos Warriors including Jani's clean vocals."



