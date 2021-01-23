KAYAK: Neues Album

Die niederländische Prog-Band KAYAK gab 2018 mit neuem Line-Up ein Lebenszeichen von sich. Nun erscheint am 07.03.2021 das achtzehnte Album "Out Of This World" der Band. Am 19.02.2021 wird die erste Single daraus veröffentlicht. Zudem startet an diesem Tag der Vorverkauf.



Gründungsmitglied Ton Scherpenzeel sagt dazu: "Many people seem to consider the past year as a lost year, due to Covid. I don’t. I am not saying it was great, but it made me realize, once more, how fragile we all are. How connected everything and everyone is, with actions and consequences that touch us all. And that, on a smaller scale, and much closer to home, the new Kayak album could only have turned out the way it did. More than ever, it is clear that working with each other on this level can never be taken for granted. It requires dedication, and respect for each other’s talents and input. That’s the foundation upon which Kayak in 2021 is built."

