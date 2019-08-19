KING DIAMOND - neues Album

KING DIAMOND geht nicht nur in Kürze auf Nordamerika-Tour zusammen mit UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS und IDLE HANDS, sondern der Karo König hat auch ein neues Album in der Pipeline. 12 Jahre ist "Give Me Your Soul Please" schon her, und jetzt stehen offenbar für diesen Herbst eine neue Single und für 2020 ein neues Studioalbum an.

Das neue Album soll den Titel "The Institute" tragen. Der King lässt dazu wissen: "For reasons unknown to you, it is clear that you have no way of making it to 'The Institute' on your own at this point. Therefore, we will bring THE INSTITUTE to you. You don't want to miss this special opportunity for treatment only we can give you. It could be for your own good, you know..."

Einen kurzen Teaser gibt es bereits auf YouTube:

Quelle: King Diamond YouTube Official Redakteur: Rüdiger Stehle Tags: king diamond the institute uncle acid the deadbeats idle hands