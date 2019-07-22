LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE mit neuer Single, Tour

Am 26. Juli wird das Album "Bleeding The Stars" erscheinen, von dem 'The Kingdom Solicitude' stammt: Youtube.

Live ist die Band auch zu sehen:

23.07.2019 Free and Easy Festival München DE

26.07.2019 Schlichtenfest Festival Ottobeuren DE

27.07.2019 Cafe Central-Special Release Show Weinheim DE

20.09.2019 Rock House Moscow Moskau RU

21.09.2019 Backstage Club St. Petersburg RU

26.10.2019 Rockokfest Landshut DE

15.11.2019 Sala Silikona Madrid ESP

16.11.2019 Damask Metal Fest Barcelona ESP