LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE mit neuer Single, Tour
22.07.2019 | 19:43
Am 26. Juli wird das Album "Bleeding The Stars" erscheinen, von dem 'The Kingdom Solicitude' stammt: Youtube.
Live ist die Band auch zu sehen:
23.07.2019 Free and Easy Festival München DE
26.07.2019 Schlichtenfest Festival Ottobeuren DE
27.07.2019 Cafe Central-Special Release Show Weinheim DE
20.09.2019 Rock House Moscow Moskau RU
21.09.2019 Backstage Club St. Petersburg RU
26.10.2019 Rockokfest Landshut DE
15.11.2019 Sala Silikona Madrid ESP
16.11.2019 Damask Metal Fest Barcelona ESP
