LEAVES' EYES: Video zu 'Dark Love Empress'

Am 23.10.2020 erscheint über AFM Records das neue Album "The Last Viking". Nach "Vinland Saga" (2005) und "King Of Kings" (2015) ist "The Last Viking" der dritte Teil der Wikingersaga.

Den Song 'Dark Love Empress' kann man jetzt schon einmal anhören.

Quelle: afm records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: leaves eyes dark love empress the last viking