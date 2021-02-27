LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT mit weiterer Single 'Beating The Odds'!
27.02.2021 | 14:02
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht das instrumentale Allstar-Prog-Quartett LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT am 26.03.2021 das neue Album "LTE3" via InsideOutMusic. Nach 'Passage Of Time' wurde mit 'Beating The Odds' nun ein neuer Track inklusive Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJWTT35GhQc
Die Tracklist von "LTE3" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Hypersonic (8:22)
02. Beating The Odds (6:09)
03. Liquid Evolution (3:23)
04. The Passage Of Time (7:32)
05. Chris & Kevin's Amazing Odyssey (5:04)
06. Rhapsody In Blue (13:16)
07. Shades Of Hope (4:42)
08. Key To The Imagination (13:14)
