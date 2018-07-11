LONG DISTANCE CALLING: Nachschlag bei den Tourdaten

Im Februar veröffentlichte die Instrumental-Rock-Band LONG DISTANCE CALLING ihr sechstes Studioalbum mit dem Namen "Boundless ". Dazu findet gegen Ende des Jahres die zweite Tour statt.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



22.11.18 THU - GER-Leipzig - Täubchenthal

23.11.18 FRI - CZE-Prague - Club Nova Chmelnice

24.11.18 SAT – POL-Krakow - Zascianek

25.11.18 SUN - GER-Potsdam - Waschhaus

29.11.18 THU - GER-Karlsruhe - Stadtmitte

30.11.18 FRI - SUI-Pratteln - Z7

01.12.18 SAT - AUT-Dornbirn - Conrad Sohm

02.12.18 SUN - GER-Augsburg - Kantine

06.12.18 THU - GER-TRIER – EX HAUS

07.12.18 FRI - FRA-Paris - Backstage by the Mill

08.12.18 SAT - NED-Hellmond - Cacaofabriek

09.12.18 SUN - NED-Amsterdam - Melkweg

13.12.18 THU - GER-Bochum - Rotunde

14.12.18 FRI - GER-Rostock – Mau Club

15.12.18 SAT - GER-Braunschweig - Eule

16.12.18 SUN - GER-Frankfurt - Zoom

20.12.18 THU - GER-Bielefeld - Forum

21.12.18 FRI - GER-Schweinfurt – Stattbahnhof

