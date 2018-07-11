LONG DISTANCE CALLING: Nachschlag bei den Tourdaten
Im Februar veröffentlichte die Instrumental-Rock-Band LONG DISTANCE CALLING ihr sechstes Studioalbum mit dem Namen "Boundless ". Dazu findet gegen Ende des Jahres die zweite Tour statt.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
22.11.18 THU - GER-Leipzig - Täubchenthal
23.11.18 FRI - CZE-Prague - Club Nova Chmelnice
24.11.18 SAT – POL-Krakow - Zascianek
25.11.18 SUN - GER-Potsdam - Waschhaus
29.11.18 THU - GER-Karlsruhe - Stadtmitte
30.11.18 FRI - SUI-Pratteln - Z7
01.12.18 SAT - AUT-Dornbirn - Conrad Sohm
02.12.18 SUN - GER-Augsburg - Kantine
06.12.18 THU - GER-TRIER – EX HAUS
07.12.18 FRI - FRA-Paris - Backstage by the Mill
08.12.18 SAT - NED-Hellmond - Cacaofabriek
09.12.18 SUN - NED-Amsterdam - Melkweg
13.12.18 THU - GER-Bochum - Rotunde
14.12.18 FRI - GER-Rostock – Mau Club
15.12.18 SAT - GER-Braunschweig - Eule
16.12.18 SUN - GER-Frankfurt - Zoom
20.12.18 THU - GER-Bielefeld - Forum
21.12.18 FRI - GER-Schweinfurt – Stattbahnhof
