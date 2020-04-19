MIKE LEPOND'S SILENT ASSASSINS sind 'Ironborn'

Die sind wohl Greyjoys, was? Jedenfalls heißt das Lied, dass als neues Video umgesetzt wurde, so: Youtube.

Hach, mit Alan Tecchio am Mikro kann ja nichts schiefgehen. Und tatsächlich, er singt "great house of Greyjoy!"Am 26. Juni werden wir "Whore Of Babylon" in Gänze hören dürfen. Vorbestellungen können hier aufgegeben werden.

Hier ist die Trackliste und die Musiker:

1. Dracul Son

2. Ides Of March

3. Tell Tale Heart

4. Night Of The Long Knives

5. Champion

6. Ironborn

7. Lady Bathory

8. Power Of Steel

9. Whore Of Babylon

10. Avalon



MIKE LEPOND'S SILENT ASSASSINS:

Mike LePond - four/eight-string basses, rhythm/acoustic guitars, backing vocals

Alan Tecchio - lead/backing vocals

Lance Barnewold - lead guitars on tracks 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8

Rod Rivera - lead guitars on tracks 4, 5, 10

Sarah Teets - flute, lead, backing vocals on track 5

Michael Romeo - drum programming, keyboards, orchestration, mandolin

Michael Pinnella - piano on track 3, organ on track 10, backing vocals