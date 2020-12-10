MOONSPELL kündigt neues Album für 2021 an, zweite Single veröffentlicht!
Kommentieren
Die Dark-Metaller MOONSPELL veröffentlichen am 26.02.2021 via Napalm Records das neue Album "Hermitage" via Napalm Records.
Nach der ersten Single 'The Greater Good', wurde mit 'Common Prayers' just ein weiterer Track inklusive Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuD_V16SnIA
Die Tracklist von "Hermitage" liest sich wie folgt:
01. The Greater Good
02. Common Prayers
03. All Or Nothing
04. Hermitage
05. Entitlement
06. Solitarian
07. The Hermit Saints
08. Apophthegmata
09. Without Rule
10. City Quitter (Outro)
+ Bonus tracks:
11. Darkness In Paradise (CANDLEMASS cover; available on LP, deluxe box, MC + mediabook)
12. The Great Leap Forward (7" vinyl; available in deluxe box)
- Quelle:
- moonspell,hermitage,neues album 2021,common prayers
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- moonspell neues album 2021 hermitage common prayers the greater good
0 Kommentare