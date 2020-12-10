MOONSPELL kündigt neues Album für 2021 an, zweite Single veröffentlicht!

Die Dark-Metaller MOONSPELL veröffentlichen am 26.02.2021 via Napalm Records das neue Album "Hermitage" via Napalm Records.

Nach der ersten Single 'The Greater Good', wurde mit 'Common Prayers' just ein weiterer Track inklusive Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuD_V16SnIA

Die Tracklist von "Hermitage" liest sich wie folgt:

01. The Greater Good

02. Common Prayers

03. All Or Nothing

04. Hermitage

05. Entitlement

06. Solitarian

07. The Hermit Saints

08. Apophthegmata

09. Without Rule

10. City Quitter (Outro)



+ Bonus tracks:



11. Darkness In Paradise (CANDLEMASS cover; available on LP, deluxe box, MC + mediabook)

12. The Great Leap Forward (7" vinyl; available in deluxe box)