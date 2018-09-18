MY DYING BRIDE: Neues Album fast fertiggeschrieben

Aaron Stainthorpe, Sänger der britischen Trauerweiden MY DYING BRIDE, meldete sich just über Facebook in einem rührenden Post, um über den aktuellen Stand im Hause zu berichten.

Die Arbeit im Bandcamp wurde 2017 durch eine niederschmetternde Meldung auf Eis gelegt. Sänger Aaron erfuhr, dass bei seiner zu dem Zeitpunkt fünfjährigen Tochter Krebs diagnostiziert worden ist. Logisch, dass MY DYING BRIDE sämtliche geplante Aktivitäten abgesagt haben. Nun geht es der Kleinen aber besser und die britischen Death-/Doomster gehen wieder in den Angriffsmodus. Das Songwriting für den Nachfolger des großartigen "Feel The Misery" ist fast abgeschlossen.

Aarons Nachricht an die Fans im O-Ton:

"Many of you have been wondering what has happened to the band since we cancelled all our shows back in late 2017. Well, here is the answer.

In September 2017 my beautiful little daughter, just five years old, was diagnosed with cancer. This event devastated the whole family as well as close friends and of course all of My Dying Bride and related colleagues. A black hole of worry and panic opened up before me and I was fearful of what was to come. The horror that surrounds this terrible disease is real and brutal and relentless.

The highly destructive but very necessary poison that is chemotherapy was started and after a time, surgery removed the main tumour but it had spread. Early 2018 a second major operation was needed to finally get rid of the visible mass but cells were still in her body so radiotherapy took place to destroy these. The side-effects of both chemo and radio therapies left her a broken and sorry little thing and my heart was aching like never before. As the father of a deeply sick child, I was on the brink of total implosion.

After the worst year of our lives, and stress beyond belief, we were gifted the news that so many other people never get; she is clear. She has beaten one of the cruellest of Gods bitter and loveless creations. Despite this positive outcome, there will be years of tests and potential complications which may result in many returns to hospital. I will fear for her every day for the rest of my life and hope that when I finally go to my grave she will be a strong and forthright woman.

We really need to thank the wonderful people at the NHS Childrens Hospital in Leeds for everything they have done and also the wonderful Candlelighters, childrens cancer charity for their endless and loving support.

The band took a small hiatus at the devastating news but gradually began to muster forces and start work on the next LP which we can happily tell you all, is well under way and in fact, is almost complete. I have not taken part in any writing as yet but will return to the fold this week, pen in hand and a new focus and eagerness to fulfil my role as wordsmith and vocalist for this remarkable band. We have returned!

Cheers

Aaron"

Quelle: Facebook My Dying Bride Redakteur: Haris Durakovic Tags: my dying bride