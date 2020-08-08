Mehr Details zu John Petruccis (DREAM THEATER) Solo-Album
Wie berichtet, wird DREAM THEATERs Saiten-Virtuose John Petrucci ein neues Solo-Album namens "Terminal Velocity" veröffentlichen. Dafür arbeitete Petrucci mit Dave LaRue (DIXIE DREGS, FLYING COLORS) am Bass sowie das erste Mal seit 2010 mit seinem Ex-Bandkollegen Mike Portnoy am Schlagzeug zusammen. Das Album wird am 28.08.2020 digital erscheinen und am 30.10.2020 auf CD und Vinyl via The Orchard Music. Zum Titeltrack wurde nun auch ein Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjahLtBeElE
Die Tracklist von "Terminal Velocity" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Terminal Velocity
02. The Oddfather
03. Happy Song
04. Gemini
05. Out Of The Blue
06. Glassy-Eyed Zombies
07. The Way Things Fall
08. Snake In My Boot
09. Temple Of Circadia
