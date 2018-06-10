NEORHYTHM ist im 'Matrix Sleep'

Ein Metal-Duo mit einem sehr ungewöhnlichen Soud ist NEORHYTHM. Hört mal rein in 'Matrix Sleep': Youtube.

Bleiben als Fragen: Was ist das? Extrem-PRIMUS-Techo-Thrash? Und warum hat der im Schnee irrende Typ im roten Ganzkörperkondom eine Mülltüte umgebunden? Vielleicht erfahren wir es auf dem Debütalbum "Zetetic", das am 18. Juni veröffentlicht werden wird. Die Band erzählt schon mal so viel: "On a distant planet in the constellation E61,3 (which we call Neuw ourselves), two renegade traitors of interstellar spaces from the red subrace of Nameless decided to penetrate the Virgo Supercluster. It happened on the earthly calendar in the year 1703. For more than 300 years our spaceship plowed through the galaxy until it came across the Milky Way to the bright yellow dwarf G2V, which you call Sol.

A strong stream of stellar wind carried us to the orbit of planet Earth, where as a result of a breakdown of one of the plasma engines we were forced to land in the geographic terrestrial region of Lapland, in a barren taiga. Since we needed help, we sent encrypted sound signals to all regions of the universe, as well as to the top leaders of the human Terra planet, to provide us with technological support. Our signals, converted into musical scales, were intercepted by the developed radio frequencies of earthlings, and you can now listen to them in the form that you call songs."

Ah ja. Folgende Lieder, äh, Hilferufe sind jedenfalls auf dem Album:

1. Molten Mind

2. Second Chance

3. Golden mean

4. Cosmic Genes

5. Dark Matter

6. Philia Lost

7. Matrix Sleep

8. Nanogods

9. Pictures of Future

10. Quintessence

Wer möchte kann auf der Bandcamp-Seite der Band zwei weitere Lieder hören und das Album auch vorbestellen.