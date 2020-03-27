NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS: Europatour für 2020 abgesagt

Am 04.10.2019 erschien das neue Album "Ghosteen" von NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS. Dazu sollte im April eine Tour durch Europa und Großbritannien stattfinden. Diese wurde nun wegen der aktuellen Lage komplett abgesagt.



Hier das Statement der Band: "We have taken the decision to reschedule the Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds European and UK Tour. While hugely disappointing, this feels the best course of action to keep you all as safe as possible.

We are working hard to finalise when the rescheduled shows will take place, and will share detailed information with you all as soon as we have it. All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows."



Sending love to you all.



Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Quelle: www.nickcave.com/tour-dates Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: nichk cave and the bad seeds europatour 2020 absage corona