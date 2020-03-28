NICUMO: Neues Album

Die finnische Melancholic-Metal-Band NICUMO hat am 27.03.2020 via Inverse Records ihr drittes Album namens "Inertia" veröffentlicht.



Der Drummer Aki Pusa sagt dazu: "Inertia” continues kind of naturally from where our second album “Storms Arise” left. Atmosphere is even deeper and more intense than in previous albums. We have grown as a band during these years of course, and I believe that it can be heard on this album. Songs are more solid and thoughtful entities, composed by needs of the song. Sound-wise this album is most experimental in our discography. Saxophone and even concrete floor played with drumsticks can be heard from the album just for an example."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Three Pyres

2. Dark Rivers

3. Same Blood

4. Witch Hunt

5. Tree of Life

6. Mother and The Snake

7. Who You Are

8. Time Won’t Heal

9. Black Wolf



Das komplette Album ist auf diversen Internetplattformen verfügbar, darunter auch bei Youtube. Im Label-Shop kann das Album bestellt werden.

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: nicumo inertia inverse records