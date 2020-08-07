Neue EP von den PROSPECTS
07.08.2020 | 22:21
Und gleich noch mal Progressive aus Toronto. Die Prog-Metal-Band PROSPECTS kündigt für den 4. September ihre neue EP "Recalling" an und hat als Vorgeschmack einen Audioclip zu 'Orphic Trigger' bei YouTube veröffenlicht.
