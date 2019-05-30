Neues Playthrough von PHAETON
30.05.2019 | 22:45
Die kanadische Prog-Metal-Band PHAETON hat zum Titel 'Labyrinth' aus ihrem selbstbetitelten Debüt ein Gitarren-und-Bass-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht:
