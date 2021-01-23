OATH OF DAMNATION: Grollender Hinweis auf das Album

Das, was das Speziallabel Gore House Productions so anbietet, steckt ja schon im Labelnamen. Die australische Band OATH OF DAMNATION hatte im März letzten Jahres das Album "Fury and Malevolence" veröffentlicht und schiebt jetzt ein Video davon nach.

Quelle: Gore House Productions Redakteur: Mathias Freiesleben Tags: oath of damnation gore house productions death metal darl metal core metal powermetalde