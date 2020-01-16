PARKWAY DRIVE: Hilfeaufruf

PARKWAY DRIVE ruft wegen der verheerenden Brände in ihrer australischen Heimat eine Go Fund Me-Kampagne ins Leben und hat selbst 50.000 $ für die Opfer der Brände gespendet. Von Seiten der Band heißt es:

"In light of the devastating bushfires we’re currently experiencing in Australia we’ve set up a Go Fund Me (link here below) and donated $50,000. We are calling on all PWD and metal fans alike around the world to help out in any way they can, even 50c will help. All proceeds will go to Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue. These organisations are doing an amazing job and if you could find the time to donate, please do. Stay safe out there. Winston, Luke, Jeff, Ben, Jia."

Die Kampagne ist hier einsehbar.

Sänger Winston McCall hat sich zudem in einem Statement über die Katastrophe in seiner Heimat auch noch einmal geäußert.

Foto: (c) alle Rechte bei Kane Hibberd, mit freundlciher Genehmigung von Starkult Promotion