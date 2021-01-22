PERENNIAL ISOLATION: Erster Einblick ins kommende Album

Die spanische Black-Metal-Formation PERENNIAL ISOLATION kündigt für den 26.03.2021 ihr neues Album "Portraits" an. Seit heute steht im Netz die erste Single 'Autumn Legacy Underlying the Cold's Caress' bereit.

Das atmosphärische Werk, das unter Mitwirkung von Emily Low (OUBLIETTE) und Jan Insomnic (ELBE, DOOMED) entstand, enthält insgesamt die folgenden Tracks:

1. The Fall Awakening.

2. Autumn Legacy Underlying the Cold's Caress.

3. The Breathless Season Bane.

4. Unceasing Sorrows from The Vastness' Scion.

5. To the Withering Womb.

6. Through Fire Upon Fire.

7. Embers in The Slumbering Threshold.

8. The Silent Solace.

9. Emanations from The Swallowed Twilight.

Die bei Non Serviam Records erscheinende Scheibe wird es sowohl digital als auch als CD und Vinyl geben.