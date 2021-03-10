PHALLOSOPHER: Neuer Song 'I-Phallo-O-Sopher' veröffentlicht
Jesse Heikkinen, auch bekannt als Fra.Kailash (HEXVESSEL, ITERUM NATA, KAUKO RÖYHKÄ & THE BOOTS) hat mit PHALLOSOPHER ein neues Black-Metal-Projekt am Start. Am 19.03.2021 erscheint das Debütalbum "(I)". Nachdem bereits der Song 'Death Is The King And The King Has Returned' erschienen ist, folgt mit 'I-Phallo-O-Sopher' eine weitere Veröffentlichung aus dem Werk. Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits bestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Death is the Crown of All
02. I-Phallo-O-Sopher
03. Bring Me the Head of Your Prophet
04. What have You Buried in Here
05. Malkuthian Cunt
06. Black Light of Creation
07. Death is the King and the King has Returned
08. Night of Pan
09. Whore and the Beast
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- phallosopher i jesse heikkinen i phallo o sopher death is the king and the king has returned inverse records
