PHALLOSOPHER: Neuer Song 'I-Phallo-O-Sopher' veröffentlicht

Jesse Heikkinen, auch bekannt als Fra.Kailash (HEXVESSEL, ITERUM NATA, KAUKO RÖYHKÄ & THE BOOTS) hat mit PHALLOSOPHER ein neues Black-Metal-Projekt am Start. Am 19.03.2021 erscheint das Debütalbum "(I)". Nachdem bereits der Song 'Death Is The King And The King Has Returned' erschienen ist, folgt mit 'I-Phallo-O-Sopher' eine weitere Veröffentlichung aus dem Werk. Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits bestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Death is the Crown of All

02. I-Phallo-O-Sopher

03. Bring Me the Head of Your Prophet

04. What have You Buried in Here

05. Malkuthian Cunt

06. Black Light of Creation

07. Death is the King and the King has Returned

08. Night of Pan

09. Whore and the Beast

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: phallosopher i jesse heikkinen i phallo o sopher death is the king and the king has returned inverse records