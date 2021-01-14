PRIMITAI veröffentlicht im März ein neues Album

Klassischer Metal-Sound mit Power- und Progressive-Metal-Elementen, das ist die musikalische Ausrichtung der britischen Band PRIMITAI. Am 26.03.2021 erscheint ihr neues Album "Violence Of The Skies".

Auf dem Album werden einige Gastmusiker zu hören sein. Unter anderem holte man sich mit Paul Quinn (SAXON) einen prominenten Gitarristen hinzu, der ein Solo im Song 'Put To The Sword' beigefügt hat.



TRACK LIST:



1. Stars Are My Guide



2. The Uprising



3. The Violence of The Skies



4. Valley of Darkness



5. Warriors of Time (feat. Vladimir Djedovic and Mladen Pecovic)



6. Innocent



7. Put To The Sword (feat. Paul Quinn)



8. The Cold Surface of The Moon



9. I'll Live Again



10. The Storm Kings (feat. Tom Draper)



11. The Huntress (CD Bonus Track)



12. Prophecies (CD Bonus Track)





Primitai Line Up:



Guy Miller - Vocals



Srdjan Bilic - Lead and Rhythm Guitars



Scott Miller - Bass and Synth Arrangements



Jonathan Warren - Drums



Sergio “Cheko” Pedro Giron – co-Lead Guitar on “The Uprising”, “Innocent”, and “Stars Are My Guide”, all Rhythm Guitar on “Innocent”